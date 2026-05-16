Three home runs power Clemson past Virginia Tech 10-8 in regular season finale

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Clemson rallied from an early 4-0 deficit and totaled 14 hits in its 10-8 victory over Virginia Tech at English Field on Saturday afternoon.

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The Tigers, who registered their largest comeback win of the season, improved to 31-25 overall and 10-20 in the ACC. The Hokies, who won the series 2-1, dropped to 29-23 overall and 15-15 in ACC play.

Ethan Gibson belted a solo homer in the first inning. Three batters later, Hudson Lutterman hit a three-run homer to cap Virginia Tech’s four-run frame.

Jay Dillard grounded a run-scoring single in the second inning.

In the third inning, Nate Savoie hit a run-scoring single, then Luke Gaffney blasted a three-run homer, his ninth of the season, to give Clemson a 5-4 lead. The Tigers capped their five-run frame with a run on a double steal.

The Hokies loaded the bases with no outs in the fourth inning, but Nathan Dvorsky entered the game and only allowed one run in the frame.

In the seventh inning, Jacob Jarrell lined a run-scoring single. Two batters later, Jack Crighton grounded a two-out, run-scoring single to up Clemson’s lead to 8-5.

Jarren Purify laced a solo homer, his fifth of the season, in the eighth inning and Crighton added a solo homer, his third of the year, in the ninth inning.

Justin LeGuernic (4-2) pitched 2.0 innings in relief to earn the win. Peyton Miller recorded the final out to register his first career save.

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Hokie starter Griffin Stieg (2-4) suffered the loss, as he yielded six runs on seven hits in 2.1 innings pitched.

Clemson outhit Va. Tech 14-11.

The Tigers used 10 pitchers on the afternoon. Aidan Knaak (1 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 K), on a limited pitch count ahead of next week’s conference tournament, got the start, while Dylan Harrison, Nathan Dvorsky, Landon Fowler, Talan Bell, Eston Simpson, Joe Allen and Nick Frusco joined LeGuernic and Miller in drawing relief work.

Clemson is the No. 15 seed in the single-elimination ACC Tournament, which is played at Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C. from Tuesday to Sunday. The Tigers’ first game is Tuesday at 5 p.m., and the opponent will be announced by the ACC on Saturday evening.

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