Tom Allen weighs in on portal players, other defensive personnel, Clemson offense

CLEMSON — Second-year defensive coordinator Tom Allen spent some time with the media this evening after Clemson’s fourth practice of spring.

A few of the more notable items:

— He said the impact of the transfers has already been felt, starting during winter conditioning. Said it’s been noticeable in practice thus far too.

Particularly in the secondary.

“Just the length and speed of those new guys is noticeable. And the fact that they’re experienced. They all bring a lot of quality reps and a lot of confidence.”

Corey Myrick and Jerome Carter were their top two safety targets and they got them. Said Ronan Hanafin is the third safety behind them right now.

“Really excited about the length. It matters as much at that position as any.”

Said Polo Anderson is further along than he expected.

He said CB Elliott Washington has “hit the ground running.”

“He already knows the majority of what we’re doing schematically. He has swagger, confidence and edge. And he had a great season when I was there” at Penn State.

Donovan Starr “has flashed for sure.”

“Some guys can run, and others can run-run. He can run-run. That’s what we’re looking for.”

Said Starr and Washington “are fast, physical and hungry guys.”

— Allen said he’s excited by what he’s seen out of the linebackers thus far. Sammy Brown being out has allowed others to step to the forefront.

“There’s a bunch of hungry guys there who have something to prove.”

He said Ole Miss‘ pilfering of Luke Ferrelli was difficult because the Tigers were going after one linebacker and didn’t have time to react after Ferrelli’s departure because the portal closed.

I asked him if Jeremiah Alexander is cut out to play WILL backer.

He said he’s going to have to learn to play both WILL and MIKE.

“He has picked up where he left off last season. I see growth.”

He said Brown and Wade Woodaz played too much last year. Said they need a legit rotation and inside backers shouldn’t be playing 70 snaps a game.

— I asked Allen what it does for his returning defensive players when portal players are brought in who can play right now.

“It kind of wakes up guys in that locker room. Because they’ve got to work.”

He said bringing in tested guys creates “more of an urgency with the other guys.”

“That’s the power of that kind of infusion into your locker room. It made a lot of guys have to work even harder both in the weight room and in practice.”

— He said Markus Strong is “a very physical player and a better athlete than I thought, and it’s showed up already in the first four days.”

He said Kourtney Kelly “can be special.”

“He’s undersized but he fits exactly what I’m looking for from a movement perspective, and he’s powerful. I’m totally fine with 6-1 or 6-2 because at that position it’s about power and quickness.

“And he’s going to get in some fights. And I love that.”

— On Andy Burburija, who’s arriving this summer but has been around lately:

“When I first watched his film I was fired up. Just didn’t know how big he was.

“When we got him here it was like ‘Whoa.’ He is a big, strong, powerful dude.

“I believe that’s going to be his superpower is his physical strength and knockback.

“Toughness, physicality — he’s going to bring more of that to that group. We know we needed it.”

— Said they felt really good about Will Heldt and Jahiem Lawson — “two special D-ends” — and they invested in them but needed good complements to them.

London Merritt is “heavy-handed and it showed up today.”

“Better player than what I thought. Didn’t play a ton at Colorado and you just didn’t know for sure. I”m excited about him.”

“CJ Wesley is very athletic and ran a 4.5 out of the gate when he got here.”

“He can fly. Gained good weight. He’s just learning and growing. Need to find a way for him to rush the passer and get us some sacks. Really good strength and not a pass rusher only.”

— This is interesting:

“I think we’re more physical now through four days than we were as a whole defense last year.”

Said they have competitive depth now.

— He said he likes the energy, fire and passion he’s seeing from the offensive staff.

“There’s just a noticeable difference.”

He said the offensive system will make you cover the width and length of the field, and they’re going to get the ball to their playmakers.

He said he feels the stressers Chad Morris‘ offense is going to put on the defense. Said there are dilemmas they’re facing in practice that they didn’t face in the past.

“This offense is going to make us better. I’m excited about it.”

Said the offense has a more physical edge that’s being emphasized. Today was the first day of full pads.

“More than anything it’s just attitude and emphasis. Even the blocking on the perimeter, that’s something both sides need.”

And this: “Chris Johnson is very fast. That’s very noticeable.”

