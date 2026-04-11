Top 10 instate lineman commits to Clemson

Clemson has scored one of its longstanding instate targets for this recruiting class.

Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork defensive tackle Jaden Wuerth announced his commitment to the Tigers following his attendance at Saturday’s Spring Elite Day.

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Wuerth (6-2, 275) picked Clemson over offers from South Carolina, Miami, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, N.C. State, Maryland, Vanderbilt and more.

Tigerillustrated.com brought Wuerth to the forefront as a priority for Clemson last summer following his performance at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June.

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Georgia Tech had just pulled the trigger as his lone power conference offer.

Nick Eason didn’t offer at the time. But the Tigers had a process to see through, and the treatment Wuerth received throughout resonated.

South Carolina signed off after his showing at its camp, and his recruitment expanded from there.

Rivals bills Irmo’s Jaden Wuerth 10th overall among Palmetto State prospects.

Clemson would finally formalize its offer in January during an Eason in-home visit.

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We had already framed the Tigers as the favorites, and that status was cemented upon his participation in the program’s Elite Retreat junior day a month ago.

Subsequent visits were taken to South Carolina, Georgia Tech, N.C. State, Duke and Virginia Tech.

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Wuerth then cancelled a trip to Maryland this weekend to make it up to Clemson with family.

He becomes the seventh commitment for Clemson’s class, tacking on to Howell (Mich.) four-star linebacker Bryce Kish, Gainesville (Ga.) four-star quarterback Kharim Hughley, Jefferson (Ga.) linebacker Max Brown, Bogart (Ga.) North Oconee safety Harrison Luke, Central (S.C.) Daniel four-star receiver Trey Wimbley and cornerback teammate PJ Chancellor.

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