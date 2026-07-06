Kevin Guskiewicz to remain at Michigan State

CLEMSON — Newly-hired Clemson University president Kevin Guskiewicz will remain at Michigan State, Clemson announced Monday afternoon.

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The following statement on Guskiewicz’s decision was issued by the university shortly before 4 p.m.

The Clemson University Board of Trustees was notified today (7/6/26) that Kevin Guskiewicz has chosen to remain at Michigan State University for personal reasons.

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The national search had a robust pool of candidates, and the Board will be meeting soon to determine next steps.

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Clemson officially welcomed the 60-year old Guskiewicz on May 27. Guskiewicz was set to replace Jim Clements who had served as the university president since December of 2013. Clements announced his retirement in December.

Tigerillustrated.com will have more on this story this week.

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