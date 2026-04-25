Washington picks Clemson's Antonio Williams in round three

Clemson now has a fifth player taken in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Friday night former Tiger wide receiver Antonio Williams came off the board in round three by way of the Washington Commanders as the 71st pick of the draft. Williams had been widely expected to go in round two or three.

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A two-time All-ACC selection, Williams closed his Clemson career with 208 receptions for 2,336 yards and 21 touchdowns. The Irmo native finished his career as the program’s fourth-leading receptions-getter all-time, trailing only Artavis Scott, Sammy Watkins and Aaron Kelly.

Former Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams is shown here in Indianapolis at the NFL Combine in February. © Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Williams, who played in 43 career games (38 starts), was highly-regarded out of high school, ranked by Rivals as a four-star prospect. The network billed Williams 75th nationally overall regardless of position and 13th among wide receiver prospects. He was ranked third overall regardless of position in the Palmetto State.

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Williams becomes the 91st player drafted in the Dabo Swinney era.

Earlier Friday evening former Tiger defensive end T.J. Parker came off the board in round two by way of the Buffalo Bills as the 35th pick of the draft. Following Parker, former Tiger cornerback Avieon Terrell was selected by the Atlanta Falcons as the 48th pick overall (round two).

Former Tigers (OL) Blake Miller and (DT) Peter Woods were taken previously in round one on Thursday with Miller going 17th overall to the Detroit Lions and Woods coming off the board at 29th overall by way of the Kansas City Chiefs.

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Clemson has now had at least one player drafted for 24 consecutive years, including at least one first-round selection in 11 of the last 14 years.

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