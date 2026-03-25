Wednesday Night Practice Update: Chad Morris on Vizzina, Reynolds, other offensive pieces

CLEMSON — Chad Morris visited with the media after practice this evening as the Tigers have one more session before Saturday’s spring game.

A few of the more notable items:

— Morris said Christopher Vizzina is the starting quarterback exiting spring.

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“He’s our guy. But there’s still competition. No one has signed a lifetime contract. We want competition all across the board.”

I asked him if Tait Reynolds is capable of pushing Vizzina for the starting job.

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He paused and answered: “I think we’ve got great competition going on at quarterback, I really do. CV is our top guy and he’s gotten the reps there and has really progressed. I’m pleased with the way he’s proceeded and grown this spring.”

Morris said Reynolds “has done a really good job.”

“There’s been growing pains. Anytime you have a freshman out there and you’re putting a lot on him you’re going to have some ups and downs. But how does he respond? As a coach that’s what you look for. But you can coach him extremely hard.”

On Chris Denson: “He’s done a good job. He’s gotten better and feels a little bit more comfortable every practice.”

— I asked Morris if there was any consideration given to making the quarterbacks live this spring.

He said he and Dabo Swinney talked about it but Swinney felt it wasn’t a good idea.

“We’ve done it before. We just didn’t feel like we were in a position to be ready to do that.”

— Morris said this has been the offense’s best week of practice thus far. He said the stadium scrimmage two weeks ago was a struggle “but there were some bright spots.”

— He said there’s still a long way to go before this offense will be fully adjusted to the tempo.

“Still a long way to go. We’ve got to get in shape. But I think these guys understand the pace I want to play at. They’ve definitely bought in.”

— He said Gideon Davidson has had a really good spring. He also likes Chris Johnson.

He made a point to note how well Tyler Brown has played this spring.

“He has taken just about every rep and been intentional with the way he practices.”

— Given that vertical throws are such a major objective in Morris’ offense, I asked him for his evaluation of that area thus far.

“We’re working on that,” he said.

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He noted that it’s been difficult to get the right timing on the deep balls because Bryant Wesco, TJ Moore and others have been out.

“We’ve got to continue to stress that over the course of the summer. It will be good to get our guys back healthy so we can work on that timing. I’ll be a huge emphasis this summer.”

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— Morris said there are eight or nine guys they feel good about on the offensive line. Loves what he’s seen from center Harris Sewell. He’s also happy that Brayden Jacobs is back. He’s been impressed with Elyjah Thurmon.

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