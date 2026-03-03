Wednesday Night Practice Update: More On Chad Morris, Bisaccia, transfer players, Lou Holtz

CLEMSON -- Dabo Swinney just spoke with the media after today's practice. A few of the more notable items:

-- On the Rich Bisaccia hire:

"We've talked a few times over the years about maybe one day working together but it hasn't worked out for me or for him, or for whatever reason.

"The rules changing, allowing everyone to coach, allows them now to have more of an NFL staffing approach and the special teams coach can actually lead it and run it."

Said previous special teams coach Will Gilchrist had a great opportunity at Samford. John Grass is making him assistant head coach.

The timing was good for both Swinney and Bisaccia. When Bisaccia was interim coach with the Raiders, the two spent a lot of time talking on the phone.

"Rich's players love him. He is an incredibly well respected man. He really loves me and cares about Clemson, and that's important. He wants to finish his career and win a national championship. That's the only thing he hasn't done. He brings a great perspective to the team. He's been in the NFL forever and that's invaluable experience. Players want to be there and special teams is a part of it. You don't get to where he was if you're not elite at what you're doing. Just a blessing for us that everything worked out timing-wise. We've already had a lot of fun."

-- I asked him how the quarterbacks have handled the transition to a new scheme, and particularly the tempo.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and newly-hired special teams guru Rich Bisaccia are shown here at Wednesday's practice. © Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He said Chad Morris "is a fireball every day, all day."

"They've been getting used to his personality, his mode of operation. That's new to all of them. But it's been fun. They've handled it well."

"We've got a good group. They've all been impressive. They've all made mistakes. It's a good group. There's not anything that's happened in five days that makes me feel any different than what I said in the beginning: We have a really talented group."

-- On being five practices in:

"Today was our first day to play a little bit. Only two scrimmages. One next Wednesday, and then the spring game. We're trying to work hard on how we do things. Today was a half scrimmage. Been fun so far. This was our fifth day. A lot of good energy out there. One word I'd use so far is competition. A lot of it at every single position. Not one person is walking around there entitled thinking they have the job, and that goes for coaches too."

I asked him if the entitlement thing has been an issue in the past.

His answer:

"I just think we have more competition than we've had the last couple of years."

-- He said the portal guys have been "exactly what we needed."

"We had to fill that void. I've said it many times: If you're going to use the portal, do it well. And that's what we did. We found good players but we also found good fits. We needed some speed, athleticism, length and experience. We were able to get all that on the back end."

-- On Elliott Washington:

"Tough. Fast. Fiery. He's got a lot of charisma. I like his swagger. We got one year with him. We needed speed. I'm very encouraged with our corner position as a whole. We've just got more guys who can play that position, and the Tiger (nickel) spot."

-- Chris Johnson is as advertised. Fast. Thing I like the most is the first time I saw him he didn't look like he was serious about being in college. Didn't look like he'd been in a weight program. Wasn't taking advantage of nutrition and all that type of stuff. Has put on 10 pounds since he's been here. Been very encouraged with him. He's explosive, he's fast and has great ball skills. Can use him in a lot of ways. But the most important thing is he's bought into holistically becoming the best version of himself.

-- Vic Burley was out today.

Swinney said he's flashed, but he's "a guy who's been OK with being a backup." He needs to make up his mind to be a wrecking ball in there. Has shown some good things, but a long way to go between now and gameday.

He said they love Kourtney Kelly and Markus Strong.

Said Amare Adams will be back in practice soon.

"Nick Eason is promoting and demoting every series. Hopefully we end up with a competitive group with a lot of depth. If you're going to be out there you've got to compete to a certain standard. If you don't you're not going to play."

-- He said CJ Wesley has put on almost 20 pounds in two months since he arrived.

"His body has just really taken off. He's had access to things he really didn't have on a daily basis."

Clemson cornerback and Penn State transfer Elliot Washington II. © Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

-- On the passing of Lou Holtz:

"One of the greatest coaches to ever coach this game. And one of the greatest influences in a lot of people's lives. Competed against him when I first came to Clemson, and became friends with Skip over the years. Skip's family has a place here on Keowee. Gotten to be buddies with Skip in recent years. What a life well lived. The impact he had on people's lives will live on forever and ever and ever."

-- Elyjah Thurmon got in for some live reps today. Easton Ware looks good. Smart, big, strong, athletic. Can really move. Understands the game. He's a true tackle. Athletically he can do everything we need him to do. He said Grant Wise has come in and gotten everyone's attention just as he thought he would.

-- All-In Ball is March 27. The theme will be Back to the Future. For more details go to [email protected]

