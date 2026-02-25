2026 Memphis Football Season Tickets Now on Sale 

The Charles Huff era of Tigers football will be here before you know it. Memphis announced today that season tickets are now on sale.

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium has been under renovation and on Sept. 5 against Arkansas State, the debut of the completed $226.5 million renovation project will happen.

With that, there’s been a modernization of Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. They have introduced an updated section and row numbering system for 2026. It’s important to remember that while section and row identifiers have been adjusted to improve wayfinding throughout the stadium, season ticket members will keep the same seats – only how they are labeled has changed. The updated seating maps and renewal information will be provided directly to ticket holders.

Example of the New Numbering

Under the updated system, seats will reflect the new level-based layout-

Previously Section 120, Row 40 is now Section 220, Row 12.

Previously Section 101, Row 8 is now Section 101, Row 1.

Fans can purchase new season tickets by visiting HERE .

Current season ticket members can renew their seats by logging into their account HERE .

Season tickets for the 2026 campaign start at just $99, a $50 reduction from last season, providing fans one of the most affordable ways to experience Memphis football while returning to a transformed Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

A new feature for the 2026 campaign is the addition of the West Side Plaza. All fans with seats in the west side chairbacks (Sections 131, 132, 101-109) will have access to this new area.