Aaron Bradshaw to Enter Transfer Portal

Memphis big man Aaron Bradshaw has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos.

NEW: Memphis forward Aaron Bradshaw has entered the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports.



Bradshaw was a 5-star in the 2023 class. https://t.co/DPpwUaobig pic.twitter.com/AJEMWSONfW — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) April 20, 2026

The junior averaged 8.6 points and 4.2 rebounds per game in 29 contests for the Tigers in 2025-26. He was a 5-star recruit in the class of 2023.

Bradshaw signed with Kentucky out of high school before transferring to Ohio State, and then joining Memphis. He will be looking for his fourth different school in four seasons.

Bradshaw was the second highest-ranked transfer in Memphis’ 2025 class behind Dug McDaniel. Memphis currently has three commits in its 2026 transfer class with Rihards Vavers, Brandin Cummings, and Jerry Deng.

With Bradshaw, Thierno Sylla, Simon Majok, and Arop Arop all departing, the Tigers will need to sign multiple frontcourt players out of the portal.