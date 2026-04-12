Charles Huff Press Conference - April 11, 2026
Memphis Head football coach Charles Huff spoke with the media following Saturday afternoons practice at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.
Memphis Head football coach Charles Huff spoke with the media following Saturday afternoons practice at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.
Memphis football concluded spring practice No. 7 on Friday. With the Tigers nearing the halfway point of spring, Charles Huff addressed the...
Harris was previously the general manager for the Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings....
2027 Collierville (TN) Quarterback Brayden Santibanez has been on a college road trip visiting colleges around the country and one of those stops was...
Memphis hired Kevin Decker as offensive coordinator on Dec. 18, 2025, replacing Tim Cramsey, who followed Ryan Silverfield to Arkansas after three...
Memphis has hired Georgia Southern head coach Hana Haden as head women's basketball coach, the school announced Thursday....
Memphis football opened spring practice on Monday in Charles Huff's first season as head coach. The media was given a 45-minute viewing window for...
Marcus Stokes and Air Noland will compete for the job. Stokes arrives from Division II West Florida, where he threw for 3,297 yards and 30 touchdowns...
Julius Thedford and William Whorton returning to Memphis Basketball next season...
One of the top storylines is going to be the quarterback position....
Former Memphis running back Greg Desrosiers is still recovering from his foot injury he suffered in the 2025 season as he prepares for the NFL draft....
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After finishing its worst season since 1969-70, Memphis will retain coach Penny Hardaway, athletic director Ed Scott announced Monday....
Well, Tiger fans can finally put the 2025–26 men’s basketball season behind them....
The connection between Davis and Memphis is obvious. Having grown up in the city and played high school basketball locally, she would likely have...
Memphis put up a respectable performance, but just couldn't get the job done. In what happens to be their longest losing streak since the 98–99...
For the first time since the 1999 season, the Memphis Tigers have lost six straight games. Penny Hardaway's squad fell 84-68 to ECU in their trip to...
NCAA Football: South Florida at Memphis...
Memphis signed former Cincinnati running back Manny Covey out of the transfer portal. Covey has rushed for 260 yards in two seasons, averaging 5.8...
Despite a Second Half Push, Memphis Falls to UAB off Chatmans Dominant First Half...
Sincere Parker had 40 points in Memphis’ win over UAB on Feb. 5. In the second matchup between the two teams, another player had the best game of...
He has rushed for 1,185 yards across four seasons and redshirted in 2023 after appearing in three games. Here is a breakdown of what Hayden brings to...
The Tigers fell to the USF Bulls 87 to 66. Penny Hardaway's squad has now lost three straight and sit at 12-14 and fifth place in the American....
Memphis coach Charles Huff on OutKick Hot Mic...
Memphis fell to North Texas 76-69, dropping to 12-12 on the season. The Mean Green shot just 3 of 15 from 3-point range but overcame the low...
Way too early prediction: Tight Ends...