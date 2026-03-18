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Dr. Ed Scott and Penny Hardaway Press Conference

Screenshot 2025-06-21 at 13-40-18 Bryan Moss-Namowicz (@RivalsBmoss) _ Xby: Bryan Moss40 minutes agoRivalsBmoss

Memphis AD Dr Ed Scott and Memphis Men’s Basketball head coach Penny Hardaway spoke to the media today. Here’s what they had to say.

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