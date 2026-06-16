Ed Scott provides updates on Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium project

The renovation project of Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium is still on schedule to be completed by Memphis football’s Sept. 5 season opener against Arkansas State.

Ed Scott addressed the media on Tuesday and gave updates on the project and what will be new in SBLS this season. In addition to being on time, Memphis also remains on budget.

Financial Breakdown

“The price tag on the project hasn’t gone up,” Scott said.

The total cost of the project is $226.5 million.

Fundraising also remains in a good spot.

“There’s no penalty for the fundraising,” Scott said. “Our issue really is a cash flow issue. We need enough cash to finish the project by the time the pledges come in.”

Scott said he is very confident that the gap will be closed over the next year, and the majority of the money will come from the Smith family.

Other than a line of credit with First Horizon that Scott says the goal is for that line to be paid off in “five or six years”, Memphis will not face any debt on the project.

“If you look at a lot of our counterparts and colleagues across the country, even at the P4 level, they have a lot of loan debt, a lot of bond debt, and we don’t have any of that,” Scott said.

Season Ticket Sales

Despite all of the upgrades to SBLS, Scott said season ticket sales are around the same as they were this time last year. He says he is not discouraged because he has learned the demographics of Memphis.

“It’s showing proof,” Scott said. As that stadium gets closer to completion, I expect we’re going to see tickets go up.”

Scott also said he thinks not having the spring fest originally scheduled in April played a factor. Fans have not gotten a chance to see the 2026 team, the first under new head coach Charles Huff, in action at all.

Fans could have the chance to see the stadium before the season starts. Scott said Memphis will try to have “at least one or two open houses for our season ticket members and the general public” in August to come see the enhancements made at SBLS.

Fan Experience

Overall, Scott wants to continue to improve the fan experience. One thing he was noticeably passionate about was implementing an affordable food and drink option.

“One of the things I am bullish on, bullish, is a value meal in the stadium,” Scott said.

Scott said he has asked every vendor that wants to work with Memphis if they could offer a seven-dollar meal at every game that includes an entree, side, and drink. Two examples Scott used were a hot dog and a bag of chips, or chicken fingers and fries.

“We know that about 20 percent of our people drive 78 percent of our revenue,” Scott said. “But we also know that we have a lot of capacity to do better for the people in Memphis that don’t have the means to get club seats.”

West Side Plaza

The most noticeable visual change will be the plaza in front of the new west tower. Scott detailed how to access that area.

“All the seats below (the plaza) will have access,” Scott said. “Everyone in the west tower will have access, and then to drum up interest, we’ll have a select number of wristbands that can be purchased for folks who aren’t in the west tower, or who aren’t seated below the plaza.”

As for the future, Scott said there have been no discussions about what is next once this project is completed. He is just worried about making it to the 2026 home opener.

“I want to get to September 5th. I want to be 2-0 at that point.”