Five Memphis Tigers sign with NFL teams after 2026 draft

Memphis football had four players sign with NFL teams after the 2026 NFL Draft, bringing the total to five players joining organizations.

Offensive tackle Travis Burke was the lone draft selection after the Los Angeles Chargers took him with the 17th pick in the fourth round (117th overall).

Pick is in: Chargers taking Memphis OT Travis Burke, per sources pic.twitter.com/hDFYBkTjgV — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 25, 2026

Running back Greg Desrosiers Jr. will also sign with the Chargers. Desrosiers finished his college career with 3,220 all-purpose yards and 23 touchdowns with Louisville, UMass and Memphis.

Wide receiver Cortez Braham Jr. will make a homecoming and sign with the Baltimore Ravens. Braham was named a first-team All-American Conference wide receiver in 2025. He recorded 63 catches for 889 yards and eight touchdowns.

Braham spent time at four programs in his college career: Hutchinson CC, West Virginia, Nevada and Memphis.

Linebacker Sam Brumfield signed with the New Orleans Saints after a first-team All-American Conference season with the Tigers. He finished 2025 with 113 total tackles. Brumfield, like Braham, also spent time at four programs in his career: Northwest Mississippi CC, Middle Tennessee State, Virginia Tech and Memphis.

Jayden Flaker is the second Memphis linebacker to sign an NFL deal. He will join the Buffalo Bills after spending time at North Carolina Central and Memphis. His special-teams prowess helped him secure a professional opportunity. Flaker blocked two kicks in his college career.