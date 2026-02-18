Hardaway cuts Hasan Abdul Akim due to "repeated violations of team rules"

This morning, Head Coach Penny Hardaway announced his decision to dismiss senior guard Hasan Abdul Akim after a series of team violations, including not showing up to practice after dealing with a sickness that sidelined him for the last three games.

Akim finds himself in a similar position to last year, where he was dismissed from UTRGV in January by Vaqueros Head Coach Kahil Fennell.

“After repeated violations of team rules, we’ve made the decision to move forward without Hasan,” Hardaway said. “Our focus remains on the young men in our locker room who are committed to doing things the right way and working toward a championship.”

An end to inconsistent availability

His tenure with the Tigers has been rather shaky, as he has been in and out of the lineup this year due to injuries and what Hardaway has called “undisclosed” illnesses. When healthy, Akim provided respectable minutes, averaging 6.2 ppg with 4.1 rpg to complement his touches.

The University of Memphis made a point of clarifying that it will continue to support him academically and will not take away his current health benefits.

“While Abdul Hakim will no longer be a member of the basketball program, the University of Memphis will continue to support him academically as he pursues his degree. The department will also provide access to treatment and sports medicine resources as needed,” transcribed from a press release sent out by Tiger Mens Basketball Integrated Communications Director Kirk Downs Wednesday morning.

Davis Returns

On the other hand, Hardaway also announced the immediate reinstatement of senior guard Zach Davis who has missed three out of the last four games. His Last outing was in the seven point lost to Tulane, where he put up 10 points and five rebounds. Davis is averaging 7.2 ppg and four rebounds.

Essentially, Davis and Hakim play similar games; tall guards who provide depth scoring who can be active on the boards.

There is a loss with the releasing of Hakim, but that it could mean an uptick in minutes for Davis and touches as that’s one less player with a identical role to his.

Where do the Tigers go from here

Memphis will have to quickly leave this situation in the past, as the next six games will essentially determine their season. Sitting at fourth in the conference with a 12-13 (7-5) record, the Tigers’ best case scenario is to win out if they want the advantage of any bye games heading into the American Conference Tournament.

It also goes without saying that this team is in no position to get an at-large bid to this years NCAA March Madness Tournament. Winning the conference title is their best bet if they are going to do so.

They make the trip to Yuengling Center Thursday to face off against the South Florida Bulls at 6 p.m. in their first matchup with the conference leading ball team. With the opportunity to get a statement win, the Tigers will need to be all in to do so.