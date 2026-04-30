Skip to main content
Memphis
Join Now

Inside Memphis' newest transfer: Breaking down Josh Holloway's game

Screenshot 2025-06-21 at 13-40-18 Bryan Moss-Namowicz (@RivalsBmoss) _ Xby: Bryan Moss52 minutes agoRivalsBmoss
Holloway
Mar 21, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Texas A&amp;M Aggies guard Josh Holloway (1) drives to the hoop past Houston Cougars forward Chase McCarty (24) during the first half of a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Memphis Tigers picked up transfer guard Josh Holloway from Texas A&M today. Let's take an analytical look at his game.

Join for $1
then billed annually
Tiger Sports Report
+
+
One subscription: The best Memphis Tigers coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.