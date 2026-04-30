Inside Memphis' newest transfer: Breaking down Josh Holloway's game

Inside Memphis' newest transfer: Breaking down Josh Holloway's gameby: Bryan Moss52 minutes agoRivalsBmossRead In AppMar 21, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Josh Holloway (1) drives to the hoop past Houston Cougars forward Chase McCarty (24) during the first half of a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn ImagesThe Memphis Tigers picked up transfer guard Josh Holloway from Texas A&M today. Let's take an analytical look at his game.