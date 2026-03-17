Join Tiger Sports Report TODAY for 50% off!

The University of Memphis is ramping up with the Tigers starting spring football next week, Memphis baseball kicking off American Conference play in a few days, and the college basketball transfer portal window looming, and much more. With so much action taking place on The Tigers Lair, Tiger Sports Report is helping Memphis fans keep up on all of the latest scoop by offering 50% OFF annual memberships!!

That’s right, new members who join Tiger Sports Report today will get their first 12 months of premium Scarlet Knights coverage for half the price — ONLY $4.99/month!

Want to know our way too early predictions for the defensive backs? What about our way too early predictions for quarterback? There’s no shortage of Memphis news going down at Tiger Sports Report!

We also have coach profiles on the Women’s Basketball search. No other Memphis outlet will provide you with Memphis Basketball analytics. Check out Inside The Numbers from Memphis’ Basketball Season.

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Jump on this sale before it ends!