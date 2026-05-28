Kickoff times for eight Memphis football games announced

The American Conference announced kickoff times for eight Memphis football games on Wednesday.

The Tigers’ week zero season opener on Aug. 29 against UNLV will kick off at 9 p.m. CT on FOX. It will be Memphis’ first week zero game and the first meeting between the two schools.

Every kick time for the non-conference slate is set, with the home opener on Sept. 5 against Arkansas State kicking at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN+, week two at Boise State at 5 p.m. CT on the USA Network, and a 6 p.m. kick against UT Martin at home.

In conference play, the American announced four kickoff times for the Tigers. The week seven game at Tulane will start at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN on Friday, Oct. 16. The next week, Memphis will play on a weeknight again with a 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff at home against East Carolina on Thursday, Oct. 22.

The Tigers’ final two regular season road games are at South Florida, which will kick off at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN/ESPN2, and at Navy with an 11 a.m. CT start time on Nov. 21.

Dates and times are subject to change, and the start time for Memphis’ games against Charlotte, UAB, Army and Temple will be announced at a later date.