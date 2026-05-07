Maper Maker and Ibrahim Souare Visiting Memphis

Memphis is hosting bigs Maper Maker and Ibrahim Souare on visits today, per multiple reports.

Hitmen Hoops first reported the news on Souare on X, and Jason Munz of the Commercial Appeal was first on Maker’s visit.

Maker is a former four-star recruit in the class of 2025 who went unsigned and took a prep year. He played for AU NZ Prep this past season.

Souare played at Georgia Tech in 2024-25 and Syracuse in 2025-26. He played in 30 games and started 14 with the Yellow Jackets, and played in 29 contests with the Orange.

The 6’9″ Souare profiles as a depth piece that will mostly grab rebounds and block shots when on the floor.

Maker plans to visit Arkansas following his Memphis visit. Daniel Fair of HawgBeat first reported the news on On3’s Arkansas affiliate site.