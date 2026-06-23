Memphis adds two-way playmaker Bradley Stamper to 2027 class

The Memphis Tigers added another commitment to their 2027 recruiting class Tuesday as University School of Jackson (Tenn.) athlete Bradley Stamper announced his decision to join the program.

The Jackson, Tennessee native chose Memphis over offers from Army, UT Martin, Tennessee State and several other Division I programs.

Stamper, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound prospect, becomes the eighth commitment in Memphis’ 2027 class. He is listed as a defensive back on his commitment graphic but played both cornerback and wide receiver for the Bruins last season.

His relationship with the Tigers dates back several years, beginning with Memphis’ football mega camp in June 2024. Stamper later visited campus on May 31, 2025, and received an offer from Memphis on March 3, 2026. He attended multiple spring practices before returning for the Tigers’ June 1 camp and an official visit from June 19-21.

Defensively, Stamper recorded four interceptions across 14 games last season, tying for the ninth-most interceptions in Tennessee Division II-A according to MaxPreps. He also had 16 total tackles, one sack and one pass breakup.

On offense as a wide receiver, he totaled 12 receptions for 210 yards and one touchdown.

Beyond football, Stamper competes in track and field and baseball at University School of Jackson. He recently participated in the 2026 TSSAA Division II-A State Championships and owns personal bests of 11.17 seconds in the 100-meter dash, 22.75 seconds in the 200-meter dash and 6 feet in the high jump.

With his combination of size, speed, jumping ability and ball skills, Stamper gives Memphis another intriguing prospect with significant upside as the Tigers continue adding to their 2027 recruiting class.