Memphis Baseball picks up 1st win of the season

The Memphis Tigers pick up win number one in the 2026 season as they beat Toledo 5-4 in extra innings at FedExPark Avron Fogelman Field on Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second when Shane Cox scored on a Webb Watson groundout.

In the bottom of the 4th, Memphis went up 2-0 on a Webb Watson home run. The 403-foot homer was his first hit of his collegiate career.

Toledo tied the game at 2 in the 6th inning with a fielder’s choice and then scored on a throwing error.

The Rockets took a 3-2 lead in the top of the 9th after Troy Sudbrook hit an RBI double. The Tigers tied it in the bottom of the 9th when Shane Cox scored on a single by Michael Gupton.

Memphis won the game in the bottom of the 10th inning when Javon Hernandez and Trae Cassidy scored on a double by Shane Cox.

Memphis are back at FedExPark Avron Fogelman Field tomorrow afternoon at 1:05 p.m. CST for the 3rd game of the home series with Toledo. Toledo won the first game 8-6.

HIGHLIGHTS