Memphis Beats North Texas in Conference Opener

Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers improved to 6-7 on the year after 57-48 victory over the visiting North Texas Mean Green. Zach Davis and Sincere Parker led the charge for the victorious Tigers.

First Half

Despite 11 first half turnovers, the Tigers went into the locker rooms up 28-18. Memphis played at a fast pace, which contributed to these giveaways, but also forced 13 turnovers from North Texas.

A Curtis Givens III triple sparked a 7-0 run that gave Memphis a 14-4 lead 10 minutes into the half. However, the Tigers struggled to score in their half court offense and relied more on the fast break opportunities.

Dug McDaniel, who scored seven points in the first half, hit a three with 1:23 remaining to put the Tigers up 26-18. Hasan Abdul Hakim scored his first points of the half with just over a minute left to give Memphis its 10-point lead.

These squads shot a combined 3-25 (12%) from beyond the arc, all three makes coming from Memphis.

Second Half

The Tigers kept up the pace in the second half and turned the ball over nine time versus the 11 in the first. McDaniel got the scoring started for Memphis, putting them up 30-20 early.

With 12:01 remaining, Zach Davis hit his first triple of the game to extend the lead to 43-30. Minutes later Davis knocked down another three to give Memphis a 16 point lead, the largest of the game.

Davis was the only Tiger to make a shot from the perimeter in the second half, shooting 2-3. The rest of the team was 0-4.

The Tigers maintained their double digit lead until a 7-0 run from the Mean Green cut the deficit to eight with 4:06 to play. However, the Tiger’s defense held North Texas scoreless for the next three minutes.

Memphis extended the lead back to a comfortable advantage and coasted into win number six.

Notable Numbers

The Tigers shot 24-51 (47.1%) from the field and 5-18 (27.8%) from beyond the arc. More shockingly, Memphis shot 4-15 (26.7%) from the foul line, worse percentage wise than from the perimeter.

Luckily for the Tigers, this did not come back to bite them today.

Memphis’s leading scorer was Zach Davis who scored 12 points. Davis also came down with six rebounds. Only two players finished in double figures for the Tigers, Sincere Parker scoring 10.

After 11 first half turnovers, Memphis finished with 20 giveaways. North Texas did not capitalize and only scored 13 points off those turnovers. Memphis also scored 13 points off the Mean Green’s 18 giveaways.

What’s Next

The Tigers will host the 6-8 Rice Owls on Saturday. Penny Hardaway’s squad will look to get back to .500 and win their third straight. Tip off is set for 2 p.m.