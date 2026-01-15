Memphis Bounces Back with Win vs Temple

The Memphis Tigers improved to 8-8 after a 55-53 win over the visiting Temple Owls. The Tigers outlasted the Owls in a low-scoring game, where Memphis’s leading scorer, Curtis Givens III, finished with 12 points.

First Half

After 10 minutes of play, the Owls held a 12-9 lead. However, Zach Davis’ 3-point play sparked a 10-0 run that gave Memphis the advantage.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, the spurt concluded when Aaron Bradshaw, coming off a career day versus FAU, left the game with a hyperextended knee and twisted ankle. Bradshaw left the game at the 7:51 mark with four points and did not return.

The Tigers kept up the momentum and went into the locker rooms with a 29-22 advantage over Temple.

Second Half

Dug McDaniel found William Whorton on his way to the basket and the two connected on an alley-oop to start the second half.

Memphis held their a 13 point lead with 12:25 remaining after a 9-0 run. The Tigers maintained their double digit lead until the 8:00 minute mark.

Inside the final eight minutes, the Tigers scored two baskets accounting for four points. With 3:22 to go, Temple cut the advantage to two. However, a clutch layup from Sincere Parker ultimately secured the win for the Tigers.

Temple had a chance to win with 13 seconds left, but Dug McDaniel’s on-ball defense stopped the Owls from scoring. Memphis relied on timely stops and defensive effort to sneak away with the victory, and they came through.

Notable Stats

The Tigers shot 20-59 (33.9%) from the field and 6-24 (25%) from the perimeter. They finished with 35 rebounds, nine coming from point guard Dug McDaniel, a career high. Memphis turned the ball over 11 times compared to the 14 from the Owls.

What’s Next

The Tigers will host the 4-13, 0-5 in conference, UTSA Roadrunners on Sunday at 5 p.m. Penny Hardaway and company will look to build on their win and get the Tigers back to a positive record later this week.