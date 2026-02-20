Memphis continues losing streak in trip to South Florida

The Memphis Tigers fell to the South Florida Bulls 87 to 66. Penny Hardaway’s squad has now lost three straight and sit at 12-14 and fifth place in the American.

First Half

Aaron Bradshaw got the Tigers started, scoring the first five points. By the 14:42 mark, the big man had 10 points with a perfect shooting percentage. Memphis led 19-13 after a hot start from beyond the arc, 4-6.

Two fouls kept the hot hand on the bench and opened the door for USF.

By the midway point in the half, the Bulls overtook the Tigers after an 8-0 run gave them a 24-21 advantage. William Whorton stopped the bleeding after a successful trip to the foul line.

With 6:26 to go, Curtis Givens III went 2-2 from the charity stripe and cut the lead to 26-29.

Memphis remained scoreless from the field, their only points coming from the foul line, for 12 minutes and 23 seconds. Over that 12-minute span, they missed 19 consecutive field goals before Julius Thedford scored five straight points for the Tigers in the final minute of the half. The Bulls converted on a 3-point play as time expired and went into the half up 47-31.

Inside the final six minutes, the Tigers had the same amount of turnovers as they did points, five.

Second Half

Aaron Bradshaw picked up his third foul just 15 seconds into the second half. The following possession, Bradshaw went down with an apparent left elbow injury. He left the game and returned with a brace on his arm, but played limited minutes in the second half.

South Florida continued their domination, with their lead growing to as much as 23. With 12:26 to go, Sincere Parker scored five straight, but his effort was immediately nullified by the Bulls.

However, with 11 minutes remaining, the Tigers went on a 9-1 run to cut the deficit to 12 with 8:17 left to play. The Tigers could not build on this spurt and minutes later found themselves down 19.

Sincere Parker finished the half with eight points in as many minutes, but outside of that, not many bright spots for the Tigers.

“I wanted that game, bro,” said an emotional Penny Hardaway after the loss. He added, “I’m just going to keep riding with my guys and believing in God.”

Notable Stats

Julius Thedford led the Tigers with 13 points and five rebounds. Aaron Bradshaw, who only played nine minutes, finished with 12 points and four rebounds.

The Tigers finished shooting 21-64 (32.8%) from the field and 9-24 (37.5%) from beyond the arc. Memphis turned the ball over 13 times and finished with 14 assists.

The Bulls out rebounded the Tigers 52-39 and scored 18 second chance points to Memphis’ 12.

What’s Next

Memphis will return home to take on the UAB Blazers on Sunday at 11 a.m. Hardaway and company will look to course correct and make a strong push as the season closes and the conference tournament approaches.