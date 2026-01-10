Memphis DC Jason Semore leaving for Georgia Tech

Just 9 days after he was announced as the new Memphis defensive coordinator, Jason Semore will be leaving for the same position at Georgia Tech according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Semore was with Huff at Marshall and then Southern Miss.

Semore and Georgia Tech do have some history. Semore was the linebackers coach for the Yellow Jackets in 2022.

Sources have told TigerSportsReport that Memphis Head Coach Charles Huff will act quickly to find a replacement.