Memphis Dominates Charlotte at Home

Behind 16 points, six rebounds, and two blocks from Aaron Bradshaw, the Memphis Tigers defeated the visiting Charlotte 49ers 77-54. Penny Hardaway’s squad improved to 12-11, back to above .500, and 7-4 in conference play.

The Tigers took the lead to start the game and never looked back, leading by as much as 23.

Coach Hardaway was happy to see Bradshaw have this type of game after some early season struggles. “For him to just weather that storm and be where he is now, he’s just starting to show who he really is.” Said Coach Hardaway. He added, “And I am very happy for him because he works really hard.”

First Half

After a dominant first half, Memphis led Charlotte 37-17. The difference maker, the three-point shooting. Memphis shot 6-12 from beyond the arc, Charlotte, 3-15.

The Tigers jumped out to a quick 8-2 lead. By the 12:04 mark, Memphis led 15-8 after five consecutive points from Aaron Bradshaw.

Over the next six minutes, the Tigers outscored the 49ers 10-5 and improved their lead to 25-13.

Memphis won the final four minutes 11-4 behind efforts from Sincere Parker and Ashton Hardaway. The lead got as high as 22 for the Tigers.

Charlotte gave the ball away 10 times resulting in eight points for Memphis. The Tiger’s full court press and traps gave the 49ers trouble.

Second Half

The Tigers domination did not stop in the second half. Memphis won all phases of the game and did not give Charlotte any room to come back.

Aaron Bradshaw continued his dominance, creating a 5-0 run three minutes into the half and giving the Tigers a 23-point lead. Bradshaw threw down a lob from Julius Thedford with style to energize the Forum.

Thedford was very clear what his goal was in this game, “Just be a dog. Hit them in the mouth first.” Memphis, and Thedford, certainly accomplished those objectives.

With 11:52 to go, Sincere Parker made a layup followed by another dunk from Bradshaw to maintain the 23-point advantage. Minutes later, Ashton Hardaway threw down a fast break slam, bringing him to 10 points.

With 4:49 remaining, Mason Matthews, who has scored three points all season long, entered the game. That says a lot about the kind of day the Tigers were having. William Whorton also made an appearance in the final five minutes.

Notable Stats

The Tigers finished shooting 29-63 (46%) from the field and 6-20 (30%) from the perimeter. Memphis cooled off from beyond the arc in the second half, shooting 0-8.

Maybe the most staggering difference between the two was the difference in points in the paint. Memphis finished with 42, Charlotte had 18.

Memphis out rebounded the 49ers 41 to 32. They finished with a 17 to 10 assist to turnover ratio as well. The Tigers capitalized on the 49er’s 16 giveaways and scored 16 points off turnovers.

Julius Thedford finished with 11 points, 11 rebounds, and three steals, the first double-double of his career. Not far behind him was Thierno Sylla, scoring 10 points and coming down with nine rebounds.

What’s Next

The Tigers will travel to Denton to take on the North Texas Mean Green on Thursday. The Mean Green are 13-11 and sit at 11th in the American conference.

Penny Hardaway and company will look to make it three in a row and keep stacking wins. After the win, Hardaway said, “There was a couple times this year that we could have let go of the rope, but I think my team will continue to fight.” Tip off vs the Mean Green is set for 8 p.m.