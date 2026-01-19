Memphis Dominates UTSA 95-69

The Memphis Tigers improved to 9-8, 4-1 in conference, after a 26-point win over the visiting UTSA Roadrunners. Not only did the Tigers score a season high 95 points, they also finished with 23 assists, their best of the season.

Sincere Parker also recorded a season high, finishing with 22 points, shooting an efficient 8-12 from the field.

First Half

After not trailing for the entire first half, a 5-0 run to end the half gave the Tigers a 10-point advantage going into halftime. Sincere Parker led the scoring effort for Memphis with 10 points.

Curtis Givens and Dug McDaniel got the offense started, elevating the Tigers to a 10-3 lead. However, UTSA kept the deficit in reach, responding with buckets of their own.

Thierno Sylla connected on a jump shot with 6:48 to go to give the Tigers an eight point lead. Minutes later, Ashton Hardaway and Dug McDaniel hit back-to-back triples to maintain the advantage.

Memphis finished shooting 4-7 from the perimeter, in the first half, compared to 4-14 from UTSA.

Second Half

Quante Berry hit his first of two triples to start the second half off, putting Memphis up 13. With 16:37 to go, Berry and McDaniel combined for a 7-0 spurt that gave Memphis a 16-point.

Sincere Parker continued to leave his mark on the game, scoring 12 second half points.

It was not until the final six and a half minutes that the Tigers went up by over 20 points. Dug McDaniel knocked down two threes to spark a 12-0 run that lasted just over three minutes to bury the Roadrunners.

Notable Stats

The Tigers finished shooting 36-64 (56.4%) from the field and 11-22 (50%) from the perimeter. Alongside an efficient shooting night, the Tigers totaled just 12 turnovers, four in the second half, compared to 23 assists.

McDaniel led the team with six assists, but the season high was a team effort. Quante Berry, Curtis Givens III and Hasan Abdul Hakim all finished with three assists of their own.

What’s Next

Penny Hardaway’s squad will travel to Tulsa to take on the 15-3 Golden Hurricanes. Tip off is set for 7 p.m. on Wednesday as the Tigers will look to improve their win streak to three straight.