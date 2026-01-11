Memphis Drops Conference Game vs FAU

Despite a career high 21 points from Aaron Bradshaw, the Memphis Tigers fell to 7-8 on the year and 2-1 in the conference after a 78-89 loss to the hosting FAU Owls. This puts an end to the Tigers three game winning streak.

First Half

Aaron Bradshaw scored 15 points on 6-9 shooting, but the Tigers still trailed 36-34 going into the locker rooms. Bradshaw scored the first four points for the Tigers, sparking the offense.

Julius Thedford got Memphis going from the perimeter when he nailed a three with 12:35 to go, cutting the Owl’s advantage to three. Dug McDaniel followed Thedford’s lead and made his own pair of triples at the 10:59 mark and with 8:45 to go.

The Owls responded with a 6-0 run that pushed their lead to nine, their largest of the half. Penny Hardaway used his second timeout with 7:21 remaining to calm his team down.

Out of the timeout, Aaron Bradshaw scored eight straight points for the Tigers to keep the deficit within single digits. Memphis dominated the final two minutes, outscoring the Owls 7-0.

Second Half

Florida Atlantic opened up the second half on a 5-0 run that only took 60 seconds and extended their advantage back to nine. Minutes later, a 7-0 spurt gave the Owls their first double digit lead.

With 10:25 remaining, FAU went up 67-50, their largest lead of the game. For the following five minutes, every Memphis basket was answered by the Owls, until the 5:00 mark.

An 8-0 run cut the FAU lead to eight with 3:51 to go. However, the Owls 5-0 spurt extinguished the Tiger’s efforts in the following minute. The Owls led by 13 with two minutes left.

Memphis did cut the deficit once again to 7, after six straight points from Quante Berry with 36 seconds to play, but they could not take advantage. The Owls held on and won 89-78.

Notable Stats

The Tigers shot 28-62 (45.2%) from the field and 12-28 (42.9%) from the perimeter. The biggest issue for Memphis was the rebounding differential. The Owls came down with 46 rebounds, 14 of those offensive. The Tigers finished with 29, and just five offensive rebounds.

To add to the staggering difference, FAU scored 19 second chance points versus eight for Memphis. Both squads turned the ball over 14 times. However, Memphis created 27 points off turnovers, FAU had 12.

What’s Next

Penny Hardaway’s team will host the 11-5 Temple Owls on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Temple has yet to lose a conference game. Memphis will look to get back to .500 and bounce back.