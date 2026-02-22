Memphis Falls on Wrong Side of Chatman's Career Day in Loss to UAB

Sincere Parker scored 40 points in Memphis’ win over UAB on Feb. 5. In the second matchup between the teams, another player delivered a career performance. This time, Memphis was on the wrong side.

UAB’s Evan Chatman surpassed his career high in the first half alone, scoring 18 points. He opened the game a perfect 7-of-7 from the field and 4-of-4 from 3-point range before his first miss.

Chatman finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and four assists, shooting 9 of 16 from the field and 4 of 6 from 3.

Watch this Evan Chatman 8-0 run 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4d4vaJVRU2 — UAB Men's Basketball (@UAB_MBB) February 22, 2026

UAB entered the game as one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the conference at 28.5%. The Blazers shot 46.2% from beyond the arc in the first half but failed to make a 3-pointer in the second.

This was the Tigers’ first home loss to UAB since 1999. Memphis struggled from long range, shooting 4 of 18 from 3.

Dug McDaniel led Memphis with 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting. Parker was unable to replicate his previous performance against UAB, finishing with 13 points on 6-of-14 shooting.

Memphis trailed by 19 early in the second half before making a push. The Tigers went on a 23-7 run from the 14:28 mark to 6:36, cutting the deficit to single digits. They scored just six points the rest of the way, however, and UAB held off the comeback.

“The way we prepare and the way we practice and how we come into the game, it just gets disappointing because we don’t do it for 40 minutes,” Penny Hardaway said. “We do it in spurts and we just have to do better.”

Memphis Tigers’ Curtis Givens III (5) looks to make a move against UAB during an American Conference game on Feb. 22, 2025 at the FedexForum in Memphis, Tenn.

Memphis fell to 7-7 in conference play. While the Tigers remain in position to qualify for the conference tournament, the margin for error continues to shrink. Memphis is now trending toward playing more games than it hoped in Birmingham.

“It just seemed like we weren’t ready to play against a zone that we did very well against a couple of weeks ago and didn’t do very well against tonight,” Hardaway said.

“We knew what was coming. We prepared for it and we just failed today.”