Memphis Football and UNLV Agree to Two-Year Home-and-Home Series

Memphis and UNLV have agreed to play a two-year home-and-home series in 2026 and 2029.

The first game will be played in 2026 in Las Vegas on August 29, 2026. It will be Charles Huff’s debut as Memphis head coach in week zero of the college football season. This will be Memphis and UNLV’s first meeting in football.

“We’re excited to announce a home-and-home football series with UNLV that brings together two dynamic programs and great college football environments,” Memphis athletic director Ed Scott said. “This series gives our student-athletes the opportunity to compete against a strong opponent, provides memorable experiences for our fans in both Memphis and Las Vegas, and reflects our commitment to scheduling nationally relevant matchups that elevate our program.”

The second game of the series will be in Memphis in 2029 in a mid-September matchup.