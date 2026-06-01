Memphis Kicks off their Summer Camp Series

Summer days in Memphis are long and hot, but some high schoolers brave the heat for a chance to bolster their recruitment.

Monday morning, Coach Huff and Tiger football hosted a Mega Camp as part of a camp series that will run through June 21.

More than 40 coaches representing 30 schools were in attendance. Among the programs represented were Indiana, WKU, Minnesota and Boston College.

A few notable names made their way to the Billy J. Murphy Athletic Complex for Session 1:

Roberson turns heads with undefeated showing

These skills camps are primarily designed to aid in the development of high school players ranging from freshmen to seniors, and most of the hundreds of athletes in attendance will leave without an offer.

However, there are always a handful of prospects who are already on Memphis’ radar. Those athletes were given blue wristbands Monday, while the rest of the participants wore black.

Many of those prospects already hold at least one Division I offer, and Memphis invited them to campus to get a closer look at their abilities.

We caught up with ’27 WR Jackilon Roberson following the first session to discuss his key takeaways and what he’ll carry with him into his senior season.

“Just competing, going 100%, and not letting anybody beat me,” Roberson said.

Roberson went undefeated (3-0) during one-on-one drills and was approached by several coaches before the conclusion of Monday’s camp. He currently holds offers from UNLV, Nicholls and Troy.

Here’s where he said he wants to improve this summer before the upcoming season.

“Getting stronger, keeping my hips low, chopping my pad level, getting faster, and recovering,” Roberson said.

C/o 27 WR @JackilonR weighs in on his biggest takeaways from today’s camp.



Roberson is going into his senior year at Westgate High School in New Iberia , Louisiana



Currently holds offers from Troy, Nicholls, and UNLV pic.twitter.com/JE9ohP9xoI — Joel Haley (@joelhaley_) June 1, 2026

Fredericks earns UT Martin offer at Mega Camp

Offers were earned throughout the day as well, with Ezell-Harding ’27 QB Jonathan Fredericks picking up an offer from UT Martin after making a strong impression on several programs in attendance.

“The first thing I told myself was that I’m going to dominate this camp,” Fredericks said. “Make coaches remember my name and leave it all on the field.”

Fredericks is also entering his senior season and said camps like this are important as he continues to build relationships with Division I programs.

“To elevate my game going into my senior year, I will continue to train hard,” Fredericks said. “Be a student of the game and build great relationships with college coaches.”

Memphis will host a 7-on-7 camp Sunday, June 7, beginning at 9 a.m.