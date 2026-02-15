Memphis gets thumped by Utah State, 99-75

Another day, another Memphis Tigers loss. This time it was to Utah State, losing 99-75.

The Tigers got off to an good start and held a 27-24 lead with 5 mins left in the 1st half. Then Utah State went on a run. With 3:49 left in the half, the Aggies held a 31-30 lead. Utah State would then outscore Memphis 17-4 to close out the half and Memphis trailed 48-34.

Just how bad were Memphis in the last 5 mins of the first half? Tigers made just 1 field goal in the last 4:59 of the first half, they went 1 for the last 7 in that time. The Tigers shot 37.9% in the half while Utah State shot for 43.8%.

Memphis cut into the lead and only trailed by 8 when Curtis Givens III made a 3 with 15:08 to go. At that point Memphis trailed 59-51. It didn’t take long for Utah State to restore their dominance. They held a 14 point lead with 12:06 media timeout as they held a 69-55 lead.

By the next media timeout, the Aggies had an even larger lead. Utah State led 78-60 with 7:34 left to go in the game. The Tigers just could not get anything together to get back into the game. When the final buzzer rang out, the scoreboard showed Utah State 99, Memphis 75. The Tigers drop to 12-13 on the year.

Givens led Memphis in scoring with 18 points.

Up next for Memphis will be at South Florida on February 19th.