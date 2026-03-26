Memphis Hires Hana Haden as Women's Basketball Head Coach

Memphis has hired Georgia Southern head coach Hana Haden as head women’s basketball coach, the school announced Thursday.

Haden led the Eagles to a 23-8 record and was named Sun Belt coach of the year.

“This university represents a city and a state with an incredible passion for basketball, and I look forward to build a championship program that embodies the pride and toughness to reflect that passion,” Haden said.

Georgia Southern went just 4-14 in Sun Belt play before Haden arrived in 2024. The Eagles won two conference tournament games for the first time since joining the Sun Belt in 2014 in her first season.

“Hana has demonstrated a sustained ability to win at every level and lead her teams to postseason success throughout her career,” Ed Scott said. “She embraces the opportunity at Memphis and aligns fully with our vision of competing for championships.”

Prior to Georgia Southern, Haden served as head coach at Georgia Southwestern State, Moberly Area Community College and Harris-Stowe State University. She played at Mineral Area College, Missouri-St. Louis, and Western Carolina.

Haden’s introductory press conference will be Wednesday, April 1 at Elma Roane Fieldhouse. The event is open to the public.