Memphis lands 2027 three-star OL Tyi "Tiny" Duncan

Memphis stayed busy building its 2027 recruiting class Wednesday, adding Riverdale High School (Tenn.) offensive lineman Tyi “Tiny” Duncan to the mix with his commitment to the Tigers.

Duncan is a three-star interior offensive lineman and becomes the ninth commitment in Memphis’ 2027 class. The 6-foot-4, 348-pound prospect is the third interior offensive lineman in the class, joining Gage Luther and Bryson Sanderson, and the fourth offensive lineman overall alongside Jonathan Toney.

The Tennessee native recently announced he would attend Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro for his junior year. Duncan previously played for Antioch High School (Tenn.) in 2024 before spending the 2025 season at Brentwood Academy (Tenn.). In December, he earned DII-AAA West All-Regional Team honors while playing for the Eagles.

According to Rivals, Duncan is ranked as the No. 40 player in Tennessee and the No. 61 interior offensive lineman in the country. Before choosing Memphis, he held offers from Oklahoma, Kentucky, South Florida, Vanderbilt and several other Division I programs.

Duncan received an offer from the Tigers on Feb. 17 and visited Memphis on an unofficial visit March 25. He later took an unofficial visit to South Florida on March 28 before returning for an official visit with the Bulls from June 12-14.

With the size and strength he brings to the Tigers, Duncan has the frame and versatility to potentially play on either side of the line, though Memphis is recruiting him as an offensive lineman. He recently shared a video on X showing him completing reps with a 655-pound trap bar deadlift, which offers a glimpse of the power he could bring to the trenches as Memphis continue adding talent to an already impressive 2027 recruiting class.

Watch his highlights here:

https://www.hudl.com/profile/22920306/TyiQuayvious-Duncan