Memphis looks beyond football as stadium renovations near completion

The University of Memphis is already looking beyond football as renovations at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium near completion.

During a press conference Tuesday, Memphis athletic director Dr. Ed Scott said the upgrades are designed to help attract concerts, events and other revenue-generating opportunities once construction is complete by Sept. 5.

That vision is not new. During a University of Memphis Board of Trustees meeting on March 4, Scott described Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium as “the biggest piece of real estate” owned by the Memphis Athletics Foundation and emphasized the importance of maximizing its value through additional events to bring in more revenue when the Tigers are not playing.

The nearly completed renovations are a major step toward that goal.

“We have been talking about trying to bring concerts and other acts to the stadium,” Scott said. “This will allow us to do that.”

The ability to host those events starts with the stadium’s new technology upgrades, including a 360-degree immersive sound system, three ribbon boards and upgraded 10-millimeter resolution north and south video boards above each end zone.

The new audio system will feature speakers mounted across the west tower, north and south videoboards, east side suites and additional speaker poles throughout the stadium bowl, creating a more consistent audio experience for fans and performers.

“You will get a much better experience,” Scott said. “One of the things we found over my two years was that if you were on the south side of the stadium, you needed earmuffs, but if you were on the north side of the stadium, you could barely hear anything.”

The improved audio capabilities are particularly important because most touring acts rely on a venue’s sound infrastructure when planning performances.

The renovations have already generated interest from some event promoters.

“We have been approached by about two or three companies that have come to us and told us that with these renovations that they think we are a viable contender,” Scott said.

The renovated stadium could hold a unique position in the local entertainment market. While Memphis already has the FedExForum for indoor arena concerts, Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium now falls under what Scott described as “stadium shows,” which allows the venue to book larger outdoor events that otherwise would skip past the city.

The distinction is important because, shortly after the Vancouver Grizzlies relocated to Memphis, the team and local government entered into an operating agreement that included a noncompete clause. While the agreement does not give FedExForum exclusive rights to every concert in Memphis, it prevents the city from helping fund, build or operate another publicly funded indoor venue with more than 5,000 seats.

Because Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium is an outdoor facility, it falls outside of those restrictions and can book large stadium shows that are different than traditional arena shows.

“We are now under the class of stadium shows, and that is a different class because not every artist can play a full stadium,” Scott said. “It is different than playing at FedExForum with nearly 20,000 seats, we are going to seat 45,632.”

While Scott did not provide a timetable for announcing major concerts or events, he noted that tours are often planned about a year in advance.

“There is no timetable,” Scott said. “You have to get in a queue for these events. They are planned about a year out as artists are planning their tour dates.”

Memphis’ location could also help the stadium attract future events, with it being positioned between touring markets such as Birmingham, Nashville and Knoxville.

“We are in a really nice corridor,” Scott said. “Even on tours that are already scheduled, we are finding that some folks are willing to use us as an add-on to come in, make some money and get in the Memphis market.”

The university is not only targeting established stadium acts but also artists who are making the jump from arenas to stadiums.

“I think we are in a sweet spot where we can get high-level artists who want to play big venues,” Scott said. “We can get up-and-coming artists who are graduating to stadium shows as well.”

Concerts are not the only events Memphis hopes to bring to the stadium, as Scott discussed possibly hosting wrestling, monster truck shows and other attractions.

“I do think based on the interest we have received that we will be able to bring some acts, and some things outside of music that we will be excited for,” Scott said.

With renovations expected to be completed before Memphis’ Sept. 5 home opener against Arkansas State, the university hopes to begin attracting and booking concerts, events and other shows to the Bluff City in the years ahead.

Tickets are available here.