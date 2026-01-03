Memphis overcomes Rice 76-70

Behind an 18 point performance from Dug McDaniel, the Memphis Tigers defeated the Rice Owls and improved to 7-7. This is the third straight win for Memphis and brings their record to 2-0 in the American. It also marks the first road win of the season for Penny Hardaway’s team.

First Half

The Tigers trailed by as many as 13 points in the first half, but went into halftime down by just one. Rice outscored Memphis 13-2 in a nearly six minute run to take their lead, but the Tigers slowly cut the deficit.

Hasan Abdul Hakim sparked a 7-0 run with a layup and Ashton Hardaway hit the first triple off the half to cap it off with 5:52 to play. With just under a minute remaining, Sincere Parker connected on a three to cut the deficit to two.

Memphis finished the first half with 12 fouls resulting in 10 free throws for Rice. The Tigers also turned the ball over eight times which led to 14 points off takeaways for the Owls. Penny’s squad cleaned up their mistakes by the end of the half, but these missteps created the gap.

Second Half

Simon Majok converted on both his free throws at 16:53 to cap off a 7-0 run, and give the Tigers their first lead since the 16:53 mark of the first half.

Memphis’s defensive intensity also created problems for the Owls. They turned the ball over five times in the first seven minutes of the half, creating opportunities for the Tigers.

With 8:30 to go, a 5-0 run gave Memphis an eight point lead, their largest of the day.

Memphis held their advantage for the remainder of the game. Inside the final five minutes, the Tigers had an answer for every Rice bucket.

Sincere Parker showed up in multiple moments when his team needed a play. He finished with 15 points and converted on crucial free throws down the stretch of the game.

Even when Aaron Bradshaw, who finished 5-5 with 12 points, fouled out with 2:04 to go, Memphis did not waver. Ashton Hardaway pushed the Tiger advantage to six with 1:04 left when he finished Hasan Abdul Hakim’s miss.

Inside the final 32 seconds, Memphis was a perfect 10-10 from the foul line, an impressive feat when considering the Tigers shot 4-15 from the charity stripe in their win over North Texas.

These free throws iced the game and secured the Tiger’s 76-70 win.

Notable Stats

Memphis finished shooting 23-49 (46.9%) from the field and 4-13 (30.8%) from the perimeter. While the Tigers did not win the turnover battle, they did out rebound the Owls, 38 to 31.

Dug McDaniel led the team with six rebounds to complement his 18 points. The guard also led the team in assists, four, and steals. McDaniel seemingly gets better every game and continues to put his teammates in positions to succeed.

What’s Next

The Tigers will have nearly a week off before they travel to Boca Raton to take on the Florida Atlantic Owls. Penny Hardaway and the Tigers will look to get over the .500 hump and continue their win steak on Sunday, Jan. 11.