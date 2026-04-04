Memphis' Quarterback Competition in "Slugfest" Halfway Through Spring Practice

Memphis football concluded spring practice No. 7 on Friday. With the Tigers nearing the halfway point of spring, Charles Huff addressed the quarterback competition between Marcus Stokes and Air Noland after practice.

Asked Charles Huff about the quarterbacks’ performance the past 2 practices



“It’s a battle. Marcus and Air are heavyweight slugging it.”



Full Answer ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/lISCoPh2Z0 — Landon Speck (@landonspeck2) April 4, 2026

“It’s a battle,” Huff said. “Marcus and Air are heavyweight slugging it.”

The Tigers will scrimmage Saturday during practice No. 8. Huff said the scrimmage will be “a big piece” because it will simulate a game environment.

“We’re going to let them play football, first down, second down, third down,” Huff said. “There will be officials there, not really scripted.”

Huff said he is also starting to see more leadership from both Stokes and Noland, particularly between plays and periods.

“When I say there is a slugfest going on, you can see both guys Air and Marcus really pressing to be consistent,” Huff said.

Huff was clear from the start that he would not name a starter during or directly after spring practice, but both quarterbacks are making strong impressions.

“I’ve been pleased with both because there’s a back and forth right now, so I feel really good about it.”