Memphis WR Keonde Henry entering transfer portal

Memphis former four-star wide receiver Keonde Henry is entering the NCAA transfer portal; he announced on X/Twitter Tuesday.

Looking for an opportunity! pic.twitter.com/O65OYg4SEy — Keonde Henry (@keonde10) May 4, 2026

Henry was the Tigers’ highest-rated recruit in its 2024 class. He was ranked 369th overall and 57th among receivers.

The redshirt-sophomore did not record a reception in his time at Memphis.

Henry was not a player talked about much during spring practice. In TigerSportsReport’s depth chart projection, he was listed third string at the X position behind Terrell Timmons Jr. and Brady Kluse.