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Memphis WR Keonde Henry entering transfer portal

by: Landon Speck2 hours agolandonspeck2

Memphis former four-star wide receiver Keonde Henry is entering the NCAA transfer portal; he announced on X/Twitter Tuesday.

Henry was the Tigers’ highest-rated recruit in its 2024 class. He was ranked 369th overall and 57th among receivers.

The redshirt-sophomore did not record a reception in his time at Memphis.

Henry was not a player talked about much during spring practice. In TigerSportsReport’s depth chart projection, he was listed third string at the X position behind Terrell Timmons Jr. and Brady Kluse.

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