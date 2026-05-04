Memphis WR Keonde Henry entering transfer portal
Memphis former four-star wide receiver Keonde Henry is entering the NCAA transfer portal; he announced on X/Twitter Tuesday.
Henry was the Tigers’ highest-rated recruit in its 2024 class. He was ranked 369th overall and 57th among receivers.
The redshirt-sophomore did not record a reception in his time at Memphis.
Henry was not a player talked about much during spring practice. In TigerSportsReport’s depth chart projection, he was listed third string at the X position behind Terrell Timmons Jr. and Brady Kluse.