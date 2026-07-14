Mike Montgomery and Maarten Woudsma to attend American Conference Kickoff

Memphis offensive lineman Maarten Woudsma and linebacker Mike Montgomery will join head coach Charles Huff at the 2026 American Conference Kickoff event on Thursday, July 23, and Friday, July 24, in St. Petersburg, Fla, the school announced on Tuesday.

Woudsma is entering his first season at Memphis after transferring from Old Dominion, where he played in 42 games. He was selected to Athlon Sports’ Preseason American Conference Second Team and Phil Steele’s Preseason American Conference Fourth Team.

Woudsma played under Memphis offensive coordinator Kevin Decker with the Monarchs.

Montgomery played for Huff at Southern Miss. He garnered Preseason American Conference First Team honors from both Athlon Sports and Phil Steele. He earned third-team All-Sun Belt honors in 2025 with the Golden Eagles.

Media availability at the event will begin Thursday afternoon.

Live coverage will air Friday, July 24, at 6:50 a.m. CT on ESPN+.