North Alabama Transfer Center Corneilous Williams Commits to Memphis
Memphis has landed a commitment from North Alabama center Corneilous Williams, per multiple reports.
Williams averaged 12.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per game in 2025-26 with the Lions. He is Memphis’ first center addition of the offseason, filling a significant roster need in the frontcourt with his rebounding ability.
Before North Alabama, Williams played at Western Carolina in 2023-24. He is originally from Beaumont, Miss.
Williams is Memphis’ eighth transfer portal commit of the 2026 cycle, joining Rihards Vavers, Brandin Cummings, Jerry Deng, Jayden Reid, Luke Almodovar, Josh Holloway, and Tylik Weeks.