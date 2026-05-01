North Alabama Transfer Center Corneilous Williams Commits to Memphis

Memphis has landed a commitment from North Alabama center Corneilous Williams, per multiple reports.

BREAKING: North Alabama forward Corneilous Williams has committed to Memphis, @JamieShaw5 reports🐅



Williams averaged 12.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per game this past season.https://t.co/Im777miSMM pic.twitter.com/jF4hOBTaaC — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) May 1, 2026

Williams averaged 12.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per game in 2025-26 with the Lions. He is Memphis’ first center addition of the offseason, filling a significant roster need in the frontcourt with his rebounding ability.

Before North Alabama, Williams played at Western Carolina in 2023-24. He is originally from Beaumont, Miss.

Williams is Memphis’ eighth transfer portal commit of the 2026 cycle, joining Rihards Vavers, Brandin Cummings, Jerry Deng, Jayden Reid, Luke Almodovar, Josh Holloway, and Tylik Weeks.