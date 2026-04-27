Northwestern Transfer Guard Jayden Reid Commits to Memphis

Former Northwestern guard Jayden Reid has committed to Memphis, per multiple reports.

NEWS: Northwestern transfer guard Jayden Reid has committed to Memphis, his agent Justin Brown told @On3.



The 5-10 junior averaged 10.1 points and 5.0 assists per game this season, ranking top five in the Big Ten in assists. Scored 20+ points against Michigan, Illinois, and… pic.twitter.com/kS8R4iVcqh — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 27, 2026

Reid averaged 10.1 points and 5.0 assists per game in 2025-26, playing in 34 games and starting 28 of them.

He spent two seasons at USF before transferring to Northwestern. In 2024-25 with the Bulls, Reid averaged 12.6 points and 3.6 assists per game and shot 35.8 percent from three.

Standing 5-foot-10, the incoming senior projects as a facilitation-focused point guard who ranked fifth in the Big Ten in assists per game last season.

Reid scored 20 or more points in games against national champion Michigan and national semifinalist Illinois.