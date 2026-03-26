Photos: Memphis Football Spring Practice Day 2

Memphis football opened spring practice on Monday in Charles Huff’s first season as head coach. The media was given a 45-minute viewing window for walkthrough and individual drills at the beginning of practice.

Here are some of the things seen on day two of spring practice.

Memphis quarterback Marcus Stokes (2) throws a pass during Memphis Tigers spring football practice at the Billy J. Murphy Athletic Complex in Memphis, Tenn. (March 25, 2026). Credit: Landon Speck-Tiger Sports Report

Memphis offensive coordinator Kevin Decker coaches quarterback Air Noland (3) during Memphis Tigers spring football practice at the Billy J. Murphy Athletic Complex in Memphis, Tenn. (March 25, 2026). Credit: Landon Speck-Tiger Sports Report

Memphis wide receiver Jermane Hayes catches a punt during Memphis Tigers spring football practice at the Billy J. Murphy Athletic Complex in Memphis, Tenn. (March 25, 2026). Credit: Landon Speck-Tiger Sports Report

Memphis tight end Hunter Tipson runs with the ball during Memphis Tigers spring football practice at the Billy J. Murphy Athletic Complex in Memphis, Tenn. (March 25, 2026). Credit: Landon Speck-Tiger Sports Report

Memphis head coach Charles Huff shakes quarterback Marcus Stokes’ hand during Memphis Tigers spring football practice at the Billy J. Murphy Athletic Complex in Memphis, Tenn. (March 25, 2026). Credit: Landon Speck-Tiger Sports Report

Memphis head coach Charles Huff watches during Memphis Tigers spring football practice at the Billy J. Murphy Athletic Complex in Memphis, Tenn. (March 25, 2026). Credit: Landon Speck-Tiger Sports Report