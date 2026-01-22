Quick Recap of Memphis' Loss Against Tulsa
When fans think of Heupel's offense at Tennessee, the first thing that often comes to mind is the vertical passing game. While that is a big part of...
The Memphis Tigers improved to 9-8, 4-1 in conference, after a 26-point win over the visiting UTSA Roadrunners. Not only did the Tigers score a season...
The first game will be played in 2026 in Las Vegas on August 29, 2026. It will be Charles Huff's debut as Memphis head coach in week zero of the...
The Memphis Tigers improved to 8-8 after a 55-53 win over the visiting Temple Owls. The Tigers outlasted the Owls in a low-scoring game, where...
Memphis hiring Lance Guidry as Defensive Coordinator...
Despite a career high 21 points from Aaron Bradshaw, the Memphis Tigers fell to 7-8 on the year and 2-1 in the conference after a 78-89 loss to the...
Memphis DC Jason Semore leaving for Georgia Tech...
Southern Miss Safety Ian Foster signs with Memphis...
Burke stands out from most prospects due to his towering frame. He is 6 feet 9 inches tall which would be tied with Detroit Lions OL Dan Skipper for...
Stokes is a former three-star recruit and was the 32nd-ranked quarterback in the 2023 high school class. He put up 3,664 total yards and 40 touchdowns...
Deep dive into the Darius Malcolm Jr commitment...
The Memphis Tigers defeated the Rice Owls 76-70 and improved to 7-7 on the season....
The Memphis Tigers improved to 6-7 after a 57-48 victory over the visiting North Texas Mean Green....
Is it time for a split from college football elites? The past three weeks have been full of disdain for James Madison and Tulane making their way...
The Memphis Tigers lost their third straight game following a 66-71 final vs the Mississippi State Bulldogs...
emphis' four-game bowl win streak was snapped in a 31-7 loss to NC State in the Gasparilla bowl. The Tigers were without Cortez Braham and Greg...
Decker Comes to Memphis From Old Dominion Word broke early Thursday afternoon that Charles Huff had tabbed 37-year old Kevin Decker as his new...
The Memphis Tigers fell to 4-5 after a 99-73 loss to the Louisville Cardinals....
Charles Huff was officially introduced as the 26th head football coach in Memphis history on Wednesday....
The Memphis Tigers improved to 4-4 on the season after beating the Baylor Bears at home, 78-71...
Before working with Huff, Lockette spent time as a position coach at South Florida (RB 2012-2014), Oregon State (RB 2015-2017) and Florida State (TE...
Notably, Huff was the primary recruiter for five-stars JC Latham, Dallas Turner, and Ja'Corey Brooks. During his time at Penn State, he was the...
Memphis has hired Southern Miss coach Charles Huff to lead its football program....
The Memphis Tigers took down the New Orleans Privateers 86-70 at home behind contributions from Julius Thedford, Quante Berry, and Dug McDaniel....
Simon Majok got the start for Memphis; however, a bigger story was the absence of Aaron Bradshaw and Thierno Sylla from the rotation. The Tigers were...