Quick Recap of Memphis' Loss to North Texas

Memphis fell to North Texas 76-69, dropping to 12-12 on the season.

The Mean Green shot just 3 of 15 from 3-point range but overcame the low percentage by getting to the free-throw line. North Texas went 31 of 41 from the line, while Memphis finished 13 of 15.

Sincere Parker led all scorers with 20 points on 6-of-15 shooting and has now scored at least 20 points in four of the last seven games.

Zach Davis returned to action for the first time since the Tigers’ loss to Tulane on Feb. 1, scoring 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting and adding five rebounds.

Aaron Bradshaw fouled out with 3:25 remaining after picking up his fourth foul at the 13:23 mark. Thierno Sylla also fouled out with 2:07 left after reaching four fouls with 12:29 remaining. Bradshaw’s streak of six consecutive games in double figures ended as he finished with eight points on 3-of-6 shooting.

Memphis will play an unusual nonconference game in the middle of league play Saturday, traveling to Logan, Utah, to face Utah State at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.