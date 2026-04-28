SEMO Transfer Guard Luke Almodovar Signs With Memphis
Memphis signed SEMO transfer guard Luke Almodovar on Monday, according to multiple reports.
Almodovar averaged 14.1 points per game and shot 42 percent from the field in 2025-26. He shot just 32 percent from three in his one season with SEMO, but he made 41 percent of his three-pointers in both seasons with NAIA Saint Francis.
The incoming senior holds strong athleticism as seen in this viral dunk from last season.
Almodovar is Memphis’ fifth transfer portal commit/signee, joining Rihards Vavers, Brandin Cummings, Jerry Deng and Jayden Reid.