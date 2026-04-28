SEMO Transfer Guard Luke Almodovar Signs With Memphis

Memphis signed SEMO transfer guard Luke Almodovar on Monday, according to multiple reports.

BREAKING: Missouri State transfer guard Luke Almodovar has signed with Memphis, @PeteNakos reports🐅



Almodovar averaged 14.1 points per game this past season. https://t.co/MorD1lSVIl pic.twitter.com/fZFcQ2mL8l — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) April 27, 2026

Almodovar averaged 14.1 points per game and shot 42 percent from the field in 2025-26. He shot just 32 percent from three in his one season with SEMO, but he made 41 percent of his three-pointers in both seasons with NAIA Saint Francis.

The incoming senior holds strong athleticism as seen in this viral dunk from last season.

LOOK OUT BELOW 🔥



Luke Almodovar threw it down with authority 😱 #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/ckuUcYVJfp — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 8, 2026

Almodovar is Memphis’ fifth transfer portal commit/signee, joining Rihards Vavers, Brandin Cummings, Jerry Deng and Jayden Reid.