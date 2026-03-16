Source: Penny Hardaway to return next season

TigerSportsReport has learned that Memphis will be bringing back head coach Penny Hardaway next season. It’ll be his 9th season.

Hardaway guided Memphis to a disappointing 13-19 this season and that was a year after he won the American Conference. He’s 168-87 overall as head coach for the Tigers.

Sources have said that the Administration and Hardaway have had several meetings and the expectation is that Hardaway will be making changes to his staff and adding a General Manager.

One of those expected changes is assistant coach Roy Rogers. He isn’t expected to return.

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