Skip to main content
Memphis
Join Now

Source: Penny Hardaway to return next season

Screenshot 2025-06-21 at 13-40-18 Bryan Moss-Namowicz (@RivalsBmoss) _ Xby: Bryan Moss1 hour agoRivalsBmoss

TigerSportsReport has learned that Memphis will be bringing back head coach Penny Hardaway next season. It’ll be his 9th season.

Hardaway guided Memphis to a disappointing 13-19 this season and that was a year after he won the American Conference. He’s 168-87 overall as head coach for the Tigers.

Sources have said that the Administration and Hardaway have had several meetings and the expectation is that Hardaway will be making changes to his staff and adding a General Manager.

One of those expected changes is assistant coach Roy Rogers. He isn’t expected to return.

TSR SPRING SALE

Memphis Fan Shop
Memphis Fan Shop. Get Memphis Tigers Gear

You may also like