Southern Miss Transfer Forward Tylik Weeks Commits to Memphis

Memphis landed its biggest transfer portal commit of the 2026 cycle so far with the addition of Southern Miss forward Tylik Weeks.

Weeks chose Memphis over Ole Miss after visiting the Tigers on Monday, April 20, following a trip to Ole Miss on April 15. He averaged 19.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game in 2025-26 with the Golden Eagles.

Before Southern Miss, Weeks played at Southwest Mississippi Community College, where he averaged 21.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game as a sophomore.

Most of his production comes from inside the arc. Weeks shot just 22 percent from three last season on 1.6 attempts per game, but scored at a 49.5 percent clip on 12.4 two-point attempts per game.

Weeks is Memphis’ seventh portal commit of the 2026 cycle, joining Rihards Vavers, Brandin Cummings, Jerry Deng, Jayden Reid, Luke Almodovar, and Josh Holloway.