Southwind Wins Tigers' 7v7 Challenge

Sunday morning football is back in Memphis.

Well, kind of.

Coach Huff and Memphis Football hosted their first 7-on-7 camp Sunday morning, as 10 high school teams traveled to the Billy J. Murphy Sports Complex to showcase their talents in front of the Tigers coaching staff.

One team asserted its dominance throughout the day, and it ultimately resulted in a championship.

The Southwind Jaguars defeated the Lexington Tigers 33-26 in the title game, but that result alone doesn’t tell the whole story.

Today, we highlight three players who helped lead Southwind to the championship and explain how they used this opportunity to boost their recruitment.

Butler Shows Out in Nail Biter

There were plenty of players who turned in eye-catching performances, but one player put on a show to remember.

Class of 2028 wide receiver Princeton Jones, better known as “Lil P” among his peers, caught all three of his targets and scored two touchdowns in the championship game.

Southwind up 8-0 early in the Championship @lilpfor6ix has had a great day, and immediately following this catch he scored the opening touchdown on the 1-yard line. pic.twitter.com/tS4ON87Jty — Joel Haley (@joelhaley_) June 7, 2026

“Before today, I told myself to stay locked in, trust my work and play for my team,” said Butler. “I think the impact I left was showing that hard work pays off and being someone my teammates could rely on when it mattered most.”

At the time, Princeton holds an offer from UT Martin, but he looked to change that Sunday and hopes to carry this momentum into his junior year.

“I knew I was ready because of the work I put in, but I just focused on playing my game and helping my team win,” said Butler. “I think today definitely had a positive impact on my recruitment because it gave coaches a chance to see what I can do in a championship environment.”

Butler transferred from Melrose High School following last season to become part of a program he believes will help take him to the next level.

“I transferred because I felt Southwind was the best place for me to grow, compete and reach my goals,” said Butler. “The program’s success, exposure and level of competition give me a great opportunity to showcase my abilities to college coaches and continue developing as a player.”

Jack looking to take command in newfound starting role

The Jaguars enjoyed a highly successful season last year, finishing 13-1 behind Austin Peay commit Kelvin Perkins.

Perkins led Southwind to the TSSAA Class 6A semifinals, where the Jaguars ultimately fell to Ravenwood.

With Perkins’ departure, 2027 quarterback Malcolm Jack is looking to carve out his own legacy on the field this upcoming season.

Memphis Football Camp Series : 7-on-7



Southwind up 30-6 in their matchup against Neshoba Central @malcolmjack2027 led this drive to 6 points for the Jaguars pic.twitter.com/6xQbqSEw4a — Joel Haley (@joelhaley_) June 7, 2026

Jack respects Perkins’ time with the Jaguars, but taking control of the team is his primary goal.

“My focus isn’t on replacing him; it’s on being the best leader and teammate I can be,” said Jack. “I plan to take control by leading through my work ethic, staying vocal and holding myself and my teammates accountable.”

The dual-threat quarterback led his team to a 9-1 record on the day, with its only loss coming against Coach Buck Fitzgerald and NPA.

He proceeded to throw four touchdowns in the championship game and had a lethal connection with Butler throughout the day.

“I feel like I accomplished what needed to be accomplished,” said Jack. “Let people know Southwind is still here, and we’re coming even harder this season.”

Jack currently holds an offer from Arkansas Baptist and seemingly garnered interest from the Memphis staff following his performance.

Baltimore set out to make his name known

This camp was another great opportunity for recruits to showcase their talents in front of college coaches, and one player in particular seized the moment.

Marcus “BMORE” Baltimore hauled in a huge touchdown on a stick-and-nod route at a pivotal point in the final game, giving Southwind a commanding 25-10 lead.

That score proved to be imperative, as it helped ensure the Jaguars stayed in front the remainder of the contest.

I learned that I am recruitable and reliable in close games and when it comes down to it throw the ball to BMORE,” said Baltimore. “Additionally, I don’t mind sharing and doing whatever we have to do to win, wether im not getting the ball or not.”

Although he currently doesn’t hold any offers, Baltimore looks to use camps likes these and his upcoming senior season to accrue college interests and to help Southwind go on another deep playoff run.

” I’m not the leader I want to be yet, but I’m working on locking in and helping my teammates be more focused,” said Baltimore.” I want to help my team get this gold ball (championship trophy) by being the man my QB can always depend on gaining my coaches trust to be the WR1. Im ready for the responsibility.”

Southwind starts their 2026 season at home against Lausanne Colliegate School Fri. August 21 at 6p.