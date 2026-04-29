Texas A&M Transfer Guard Josh Holloway Commits to Memphis

Texas A&M transfer guard Josh Holloway has committed to Memphis, per multiple reports.

Holloway is originally from Memphis and prepped at Oak Hill Academy. He joins Julius Thedford, Fred Smith Jr., Cello Jackson, and Parker Pounds as Memphis-area players on the Tigers’ roster this season.

In 2025-26 with the Aggies, Holloway averaged 4.6 points per game and shot 50.5 percent from the field. Before Texas A&M, he spent the 2024-25 season at Samford, where he averaged 7.9 points and made 11 starts.

Memphis fans may already be familiar with Holloway due to a lawsuit he filed against Grizzlies star Ja Morant in 2022, accusing Morant of punching him in the face during a pickup basketball game at Morant’s parents’ home that July.

Morant testified in 2023 that he acted out of concern for his safety after Holloway threw a ball at him baseball-style during a check-ball situation, bumped his chest, and got into a fighting stance. The suit was dropped in 2025, with the judge citing self-defense.

Holloway is Memphis’ sixth transfer portal commit of the 2026 cycle, joining Brandin Cummings, Rihards Vavers, Jerry Deng, Jayden Reid, and Luke Almodovar. A full breakdown of the Tigers’ roster movement can be found here.