Tigers losing streak grows to six at East Carolina

For the first time since the 1999 season, the Memphis Tigers have lost six straight games. Penny Hardaway’s squad fell 84-68 to ECU in their trip to Greenville. East Carolina’s Jordan Riley finished with a 31-point double-double in route to the upset win over the Tigers.

The Tigers now sit at 12-17 and have dropped to ninth in the American conference.

First Half

Memphis went into the locker rooms trailing 44-30. Julius Thedford and Curtis Givens III led the team in scoring with seven each.

Givens and Thedford had the Tigers up 16-15 six minutes into the game. However, the Pirates dominated the remainder of the half.

Over the next eight minutes, East Carolina outscored Memphis 21-7, giving them a 15-point lead with six minutes left. With 3:33 remaining, ECU extended it to 17, their largest of the half.

Julius Thedford sunk a pair of free throws to make it 14-point game. The Tigers turned the ball over eight times in the first half and shot 10-32 from the field.

Second Half

While the Tigers did manage to cut the deficit to seven after outscoring the Pirates 10-5 to open the half, they could not close the gap. By the 15 minute mark, the lead was back to 11.

Jordan Riley, who finished with 31 points shooting 11-19 from the field and 12 rebounds, scored eight points in a two minute span to push the Pirate’s advantage to 15. Two of those points coming from Riley’s posterizing dunk over Thierno Sylla which gave ECU momentum and ignited the fans gathered at Greenville.

The Pirates held all control from that point on and did not let the advantage get back to single digits. With 4:57 to go, ECU led by 16 and they maintained that until the final buzzer sounded.

Outside of the first five minutes, the Tigers looked like a defeated team in the second half. They were out-hustled by the Pirates, who out rebounded the Tigers 38-30, and could not capitalize on any opportunities.

Notable Stats

The Tigers finished shooting 25-67 (37.3%) from the field and 5-16 (31.3%) from beyond the arc. Julius Thedford led the team with 16 points and nine rebounds. Dug McDaniel finished with 15 points and five assists.

The Tigers turned the ball over 12 times, but forced 15 from the Pirates. The biggest difference between the two squads was the shooting percentage. ECU finished shooting 30-56 (53.6%) from the field and 9-18 (50%) from the perimeter.

What’s Next

The Tigers are on the brink of missing the conference tournament. They currently sit at ninth in the American, one game ahead of Rice. Memphis will host the South Florida Bulls on Thursday at 8 p.m. The last time these two matched up, on February 19, the Bulls dominated the Tigers 87-66 in Tampa.

Memphis will look to hold onto hope on Thursday.