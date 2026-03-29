Tony Madlock headed back to Memphis

Alabama State head coach Tony Madlock stepped down and is headed back to Memphis sources have confirmed to TigerSportsReport. Jaeden Day broke the news earlier in the day that Madlock was stepping down as the head coach at Alabama State. HitmenHoops reported back on March 18th that Memphis was targeting Madlock for a return to the Tigers.

This will be the second stint at Memphis for Madlock, he previously coached under Penny Hardaway in 2018-21.

ASU Director of Athletics Jason Cable said in a statement that, “Coach Madlock did a commendable job leading our men’s basketball program.”

“I would like to thank Dr. Ross and Dr. Cable for their leadership and support during my time as the head men’s basketball coach. My family and I would like to thank Hornet Nation for their love and support. During that magical 2024-25 season, history was truly made. To all my former players, student managers, trainers, administrators, and assistant coaches, you have been so influential in my growth as a coach. Alabama State University and the city of Montgomery will always have a special place in my heart,” Madlock said in a statement released by Alabama State.

An official announce is expected in the coming days.